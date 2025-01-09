CBSE declares CTET December result 2024-25, check roll-number-wise scorecards now

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/CTET CBSE declares CTET December result 2024-25

CBSE CTET Result 2024-25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test December exam result (CTET December result 2024). All those who appeared in the CTET 2024 exam can download their scorecards from the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2024 exam was conducted on December 14 and 15 in two shifts for two papers. The first paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and paper 1 was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer keys were released on December 31, with a grievance submission deadline of January 5, 2025. The results have been prepared based on the expert's decision on the provisional answer keys. The final answer keys will be uploaded in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for the latest updates.

How many marks are required to qualify CTET 2024 exam?

Candidates are required to secure at least 60 per cent marks in the exam, while the reserved category (SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD) is required to secure at least 55 per cent marks in the exam. However, the selection in the schools (government, local bodies, government-aided and un-aided) depends on their selection criteria. They can give relaxations to the reserved category (SC, ST, OBC, differently abled persons etc) in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

Step-by-step to download CTET 2024 exam results

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET 2024 December Results' flashing on the homepage It will redirect you to a new window Now, you need to enter your roll number and click on 'search' button CTET 2024 December result will appear on the screen Download CTET 2024 December result and save it for future reference

What are alternative websites to check CTET 2024-25 December results

Candidates can check their results at the following websites.

ctet.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

