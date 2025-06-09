COMDEK UGET 2025: Counselling registration begins today, how to apply? COMDEK UGET 2025 counselling registration window will open today, June 9. All those who are eligible to appear in the counselling process can register themselves by visiting the official website - comdek.org.

New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the registration procedure for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK) UGET counselling at 4 pm. All those who are eligible for the counselling procedure can register for the COMEDK 2025 on or before June 18.

COMDEK UGET 2025 counselling will be held in online mode. The candidates will have to register themselves to make the choice filling of their colleges/courses, based on which seats will be allotted in an online mode. The registration process consists of three rounds, with seat allotment based on candidates’ choices and seat availability.

Eligibility Criteria

Passed in 2nd PUC / 12th Standard examination with English as one of the Languages and obtained a minimum of 45% of marks in aggregate with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry / Bio-Technology /Biology / Electronics / Computer Science (40% for SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State only). Relaxation in minimum academic eligibility (i.e. 45% to 40%) is applicable only to Karnataka Candidates.

How to register for COMDEK UGET 2025 counselling?

Visit the official website - comedk.org.

Click on 'candidate's login'.

Enter your application number, password.

Pay the prescribed registration fee, upload documents, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Documents Required

Candidate Original ID proof

Date of Birth Proof of Candidate

PUC/ 12th Std or equivalent Marks Card

Admit Card or Hall ticket information of 12th/2nd PUC/Equivalent exam

COMEDK Admit Card/TAT

SC/ST/OBC Certificate

Karnataka Domicile Certificate

OCI/PIO document issued by Govt. of India

VTU eligibility certificate

Any other optional document/ certificate

Fee Details