CAT 2024 result released- expected cut off marks, state-wise toppers list, and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2024 result released

CAT Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta declared the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards from the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in. According to the results, 14 candidates, of which, 1 is female and 13 are male, have scored a perfect 100 percentile. A total of 29 aspirants have secured 99.99 percentiles and 30 have scored 99.98 percentiles.

CAT 2024 result: Expected cut-off

According to the media reports, this year, CAT 2024 is expected to be higher than in previous years due to the exam's perceived easier difficulty. It is expected that the CAT 2024 cut-offs for IIMs would range from 95 to 100 per cent. For General and NC-OBC category students, the cut-offs for top IIMs will likely be around the 98 to 100 percentile. The cut-offs will be lower for those who belong to SC, ST, or PwD categories.

The CAT 2024 cut-offs for non-IIM universities are expected to fall between the 94th and 100th percentiles. Candidates' overall CAT exam scores will determine each institute's admission cut-offs. A minimum CAT score of 90 percentile is required for admission to any prestigious IIM. For premier IIMs like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, and Kozhikode, the cut-offs are routinely 99+ percentile every year. Candidates can verify the cut-off on the official website after it is released.

CAT 2024 result: Toppers list

According to the results, Maharashtra has the highest number of toppers with 5 students securing the 100 percentile followed by Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha with one topper each and Telangana with two toppers. Here's the list of state-wise number of candidates and their percentile scores.