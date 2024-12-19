IIM CAT Result 2024 declared: 14 students score 100 percentile, check score on official website

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIM CAT Result 2024 is declared on the official website.

The IIM CAT Result 2024 was on Thursday declared by IIM Calcutta and 14 students have scored 100 percentile marks. Of the total 14 students who secure a perfect 100 percentile, 13 are engineers. Gender-wise, the top scorers included 13 males and one female. This time, over 2.93 lakh students had registered for CAT this year The students who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can now check their scores on the official website, iimcat.ac.in with their CAT application login id and password or scroll down to the direct link.

The official website issued a notification and said: "Please be aware that this (https://iimcat.ac.in) is the only authentic website for CAT 2024, as has been publicly advertised, and there is no other website for information or registration/submission of the CAT 2024 application form."

As per the result updates, 29 candidates achieved a 99.99 percentile, with 25 being engineers and four from non-engineering backgrounds and this group included 27 males and just two females. Thirty students scored 99.98 percentiles.

Check CAT 2024 DETAILS

The candidates must be knowing that the CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24, 2024, across 389 test centres in 170 cities and the exam was held in three shifts: 8:30 am -10:30 am, 12:30 pm –2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm. It lasted 120 minutes, with 40 minutes dedicated to each section.

IIM CAT Result 2024: How to check score