CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow extends registration till September 20, exam date, pattern announced at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has extended registrations for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 till September 20. Candidates willing to appear for the IIM CAT 2023 exam can register online through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.

The institute has notified that there will not be any further extension of registration deadline. "The CAT Convenor urges test takers to register well in advance to allow themselves a hassle-free registration process and to avoid a last-minute rush," reads an official notification.

CAT 2023 Revised Dates

Registration opens: August 02, 2023 (10 AM)

Registration closes: September 20, 2023 (5 PM)

CAT 2023 admit card: October 25 to November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 exam: November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 result: Second week of January 2024 (Tentative)

IIM CAT 2023 Exam Date

The IIM-L will conduct the CAT 2023 examination for admission in postgraduate and fellow doctoral programmes offered by various IIMs and other private universities at 155 test cities across the country. The examination will be held in three shifts-- first shift will be held between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM, the second shift will be organised in the afternoon session from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, while the third shift will be held in the evening from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

IIM CAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The Common Admission Test will be held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). The question paper will comprise of three sections-- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Aspirants will be given 40 minutes to answer questions in each section. Switching from one section to another while answering questions in a section is not allowed.