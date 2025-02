BPSC 70th Mains Exam Date 2025 announced, check schedule and application details The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 70th Mains Exam Date 2025, scheduled from April 25 to April 30 in Patna. The application process starts on February 21, 2025.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the dates for the 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The exam will be conducted from April 25, 2025, to April 30, 2025, at designated centers in Patna.