Jinnah has been reborn as Rahul Gandhi: Nishikant Dubey launches scathing attack on Congress leader

New Delhi:

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "worse leader" than Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah while taking a swipe at the Congress MP over the ongoing students' protest in Jharkhand. The BJP MP further said the Congress should withdraw its support to the Jharkhand government to show that it stood with the protesting students. He also stated that otherwise, it would appear that the party was working on George Soros' agenda.

Nishikant Dubey launches scathing attack on Rahul

Taking to X he said, "Jinnah's second birth has taken place in the form of Rahul Gandhi ji". With this remarks, the BJP MP intensified his attack on Rahul Gandhi over the Jharkhand students' protest and repeated his comparison of the Congress leader with Jinnah.

On Jharkhand students' protest, BJP MP Dubey said, "Why do they not want a CBI investigation? The main accused, Dharmendra, was caught at the house of a top official of the Jharkhand government. They know that if a probe is conducted, it will involve Hemant Soren. This is the reason everything is happening. They (Congress) should withdraw support from the Jharkhand govt and show that they stand in the interest of the students. Otherwise, it will look like they work on Soros' agenda; wherever there is protest against the PM, Rahul Gandhi is seen there. He is a worse leader than Jinnah."

Protest by JPSC protesters enters 19th day

In the meantime, the protest by JPSC protesters over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations entered its 19th day on Wednesday. The agitators vowed to intensify their protest until their demands were met and refused to call off their strike despite assurances from the Hemant Soren government on reforms in the recruitment system.

It should be noted that the students are demanding greater transparency in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), cancellation of several examinations, and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state.

Police resorted to lathi-charge during protest on Monday

During the students' march towards the state Assembly on Monday, police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Apart from the baton-charge, police also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. Even as the agitators alleged that several students were injured, Ranchi Police said 14 of its personnel sustained injuries in the clashes.

The confrontation between students and the police triggered a political showdown, with the BJP observing a statewide bandh on Tuesday to protest the police action. During the shutdown, the roads were blocked, educational institutions were shut, and markets remained closed in several districts as the bandh disrupted normal life.

In the meantime, the BJP demanded an independent probe into the examination irregularities and accused the JMM-led government of suppressing the voices of protesting youths. The safforn party also questioned the intentions of government officials who visited the protest site around midnight.

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