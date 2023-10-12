Assam DElEd Counselling 2023: Round two seat allotment result cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Assam DElED Round two seat allotment result cancelled

Assam DElEd Counselling 2023: State Council of Education Research, SCERT has postponed the declaration of Assam DElEd round two seat allotment result 2023. According to the official notice, the delay in results is due to unavoidable administration circumstances. The new dates for releasing the results will be shared soon on the official website.

All those who were waiting for the results are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

The official notice reads, 'It is for information to all concerned that the result of allotment of institute for round 2 scheduled to be published on 11th October,2023 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The revised scheduled for admission process will be published shortly. All concerned are advised to visit the website https://scertpet.co.in from time to time for latest updates.

Earlier, the result was to be declared on October 11, which has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. With the delay in the declaration of results, the admission process dates will also revised.