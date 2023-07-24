AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 registration begins, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 registration opens today

AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for online Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) counselling 2023. Applicants who passed the entrance exam can submit an application for the 2023 AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Candidates can directly access the registration window by scrolling down.

According to the official schedule, Candidates can register themselves and pay online application fee from July 24 to August 3. The verification of the certificates at help centres will be done between July 25 and August 4. The candidates can excercise their web options from August 3 to 8, 2023. They will be able to change options on August 9. Candidates will have self-report at designated colleges between August 13 and 14 after the AP EAMCET counselling seat allocation results are made public on August 12.

AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of APEAMCET - sche.ap.gov.in Click on the admisison link Click on the registration form Put your hall ticket number, date of birth etc. Verify all the details and click on the submit button Pay AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 fee Documents can be verified online Choose your preference of college and programme Lock the choice prior the last date

AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023: Registration Fee

Candidates from General and other backward classes categories will have to pay a counselling fee of Rs. 1200 and candidates belonging to the reserved category (SC/ST) will have to pay Rs. 1200. Candidates are advised to check the official website of AP EAMCET 2023 for more information such as direct link, information bulletin.