14 Indian B-schools including 7 IIMs rank in QS World Ranking for MBA courses: Check full list here

QS Global Rankings 2025: QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global business school and higher education analyst, has today released its annual suite of rankings identifying the world’s top study destinations for aspiring business leaders.

This year, Fourteen Indian Full-Time MBA programmes have secured a spot in QS’ global list for 2025, including three new entries. IIM Kozhikode makes its debut in the 151-200 band, while the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, and Somaiya Vidyavihar University feature in the 251+ band.

IIM Bangalore is the best performer among the Indian institutes, however, it dropped out of the world’s top 50 ranking. Additionally, three other Indian MBA programmes rank in the Top 100: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, and the Indian School of Business.

QS Global Rankings 2025: Check Top Indian Institutes Offering Full-Time MBA