Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
  14 Indian B-schools including 7 IIMs rank in QS World Ranking for MBA courses: Check full list here

14 Indian B-schools including 7 IIMs rank in QS World Ranking for MBA courses: Check full list here

A total of fourteen Indian B-schools including 7 IIMs have secured a spot in QS’ global list for 2025, including three new entries. Check full list here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 17:23 IST
QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025 ranking list out
Image Source : QS GLOBAL RANKINGS QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025 ranking list out

QS Global Rankings 2025: QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global business school and higher education analyst, has today released its annual suite of rankings identifying the world’s top study destinations for aspiring business leaders.  

This year, Fourteen Indian Full-Time MBA programmes have secured a spot in QS’ global list for 2025, including three new entries. IIM Kozhikode makes its debut in the 151-200 band, while the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, and Somaiya Vidyavihar University feature in the 251+ band. 

IIM Bangalore is the best performer among the Indian institutes, however, it dropped out of the world’s top 50 ranking. Additionally, three other Indian MBA programmes rank in the Top 100: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, and the Indian School of Business.

QS Global Rankings 2025: Check Top Indian Institutes Offering Full-Time MBA

Indian Full-Time MBA programmes

 

Business School

2024

2025

IIM Bangalore

53

48

IIM Ahmedabad

60

53

IIM Calcutta

65

59

Indian School of Business

86

78

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Kozhikode

151-200

NEW

Indian Institute of Management Indore

201-250

151-200

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

201-250

151-200

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

201-250

151-200

XLRI- Xavier School of Management

201-250

201-250

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

251+

NEW

International Management Institute - Delhi

251+

201-250

International Management Institute - Kolkata

251+

251+

Management Development Institute Gurgaon

251+

201-250

Somaiya Vidyavihar University

251+

NEW
