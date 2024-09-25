QS Rankings: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta's MBA courses among top 50 for employability

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Three IIMs rank among the top 50 for employability

Today, September 25, QS Global MBA Rankings 2025 have been released. As per the rankings, Three IIMs have secured a position among the world's top 50 for the Employability indicator, with a fourth programme securing a spot in the top 100 for this critical indicator. The three IIMs are IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta.

This year, IIM Bangalore has clinched 33rd rank in the employability indicator. This indicator measures the percentage of graduates who are employed within 24 months of their graduation, or who work in their field of study. Notably, IIM Calcutta has secured 34th while IIM Ahmedabad is placed at 47th rank in the employability index. Indian School of Business secured the 72nd position.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2025: Top IIMs in Employability Indicator

Business School Global Rank 2025 Employability Score Employability Rank IIM Bangalore 53 70.7 33 IIM Calcutta 65 68.3 34 IIM Ahmedabad =60 64.5 47 Indian School of Business =86 54.5 72

Additionally, IIM Ahmedabad's full-time MBA programme leads nationally in the Entrepreneurship & Alumni Impact category, with two other Indian programmes also ranking among the global top 100 in this indicator.

QS CEO Jessica Turner, said, 'These rankings offer independent insights for career-driven students navigating the global business education landscape. By providing a detailed comparative analysis, these rankings help prospective students make informed decisions about programs that align with their career goals. Whether aiming to lead in corporations, innovate in start-ups, or impact the public sector, students can use these insights as they shape their professional paths. Whether aiming to lead in corporations, innovate in start-ups, or impact the public sector, students can use these insights as they shape their professional paths, she added.

