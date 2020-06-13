Image Source : PTI Punjab to take call on college, university exams after June 30

The Punjab government will take a decision on conducting examinations in universities and colleges in the state after June 30, in line with the fresh guidelines expected from the Government of India in this regard. This was stated by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during his Facebook Live programme on Saturday.

In response to several questions on the issue of exams, with a large number of students urging promotions be allowed in universities and colleges without exams this year in view of the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis, the Chief Minister said the decision was not in the state government's hands.

Amarinder Singh pointed out that all universities and colleges in Punjab are either directly or indirectly affiliated to the University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. As such, their systems and processes were guided by the UGC, he said.

The UGC is expected to issue fresh guidelines on the issue of conduct of exams on July 1, based on the Central government's decisions after lockdown 5.0/Unlock 1.0 ends on June 30, said the Chief Minister.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that certain states were conducting exams in colleges and universities, Amarinder Singh said that was in violation of the norms laid down by the Central government, which alone could take a decision on this issue.

The Centre is also expected to announce its decision on opening of colleges on July 1, he added.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage