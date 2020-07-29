Will KCET 2020 Exam be postponed? All eyes on Karnataka High Court

Image Source : INDIA TV Will KCET 2020 Exam be postponed? Karnataka High Court to decide today

The plea to postpone Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET Exam) was heard by the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. The plea challenged the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) notification to conduct the KCET exam on July 30 and July 31, amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. Taking note of the pleas, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday had asked the KEA to reconsider the dates to conduct KCET 2020 and place its final decision today.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is confident of conducting the KCET exams on July 30 and 31. However, the KCET exams may be postponed if the court points out towards issues being faced by students.

Citing their problems, students have said public transport is not allowed in 5,000 containment areas of Karnataka, for which the court had asked the KEA to reconsider the dates to conduct the exam and place its decision before it on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan had also held an emergency video conferencing meeting with all the senior officials concerned and district DCs late Tuesday.

The minister said he was confident of conducting the Karnataka KCET exams as scheduled.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is scheduled to take place on July 30 and July 31.

However, now that the Karnataka High Court has asked the state to reconsider its decision, a final call is yet to be taken. The matter has thrown the Karnataka government in a fix.

Also Read | KCET 2020: Karnataka High Court asks state to reconsider decision on holding exams

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage