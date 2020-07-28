KCET 2020: Karnataka High Court asks state to reconsider decision on holding exams

Image Source : PTI KCET exams: Karnataka High Court asks state to reconsider decision on holding exams

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard a plea to postpone the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET exams). The plea to postpone the KCET exams was filed by students who had been urging the government to push back the exam date, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The KCET exams were scheduled to be conducted from July 30 and the PIL to postpone the KCET 2020 was heard by a Bench of judges CJ Abhay Oka and Justice Sandesh.

Following the hearing, the Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to reconsider its decision to hold exams on July 30.

Here's what happened in the court.

KCET Exam Hearing: HIGHLIGHTS

12:52 pm: Matter adjourned to July 29

12:51 pm: State Government to place its decision on record tomorrow (July 29), 2:30 pm. Court also expresses hope that the State would look into the issues seriously

12:50 pm: Court's ORDER: It is true that petitioners have approached the Court very late. But considering the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases, the State Government has to immediately reconsider its decision of conducting the KCET exam. There is a possibility of students missing out on the exam

12:49 pm: Bench passes the order

12:46 pm: Bench to State Govt: You must take a call today itself. This is not an SSLC exam. Students in containment zones cannot even step out ...

12:42 pm: Bench to Petitioners: Your petition is not maintainable. You have not gone to the Authorities

12:42 pm: Bench: This is not an SSLC exam where exam will be conducted later on

12:42 pm: AAG Chinnappa: No, Milord

12:42 pm: Bench: Will you have exam centers in Containment Zones?

12:42 pm: AAG Dhyan Chinnappa: They will be placed in separate rooms

12:42 pm: Bench to State: How can students in containment zones give exams? They cannot step out, there are 6,000 containment zones. Please tell us that.

12:42 pm: Petitioner's Advocate Abdulla Manan: On the contrary, many students don't want to give the exams right now

12:39 pm: "Did you approach the Authority who conducts the examination? Is it not the requirement of law?" asks Bench

12:39 pm: "When was the decision announced by the Govt to conduct KCET? Did you approach the Govt with a representation?" the Bench asks

12:39 pm: Hearing begins

