DU Admission 2019: NCWEB releases first cut-off

Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) released its first cut-off for BA programme and B.Com courses on Sunday.

Hansraj College and Miranda House released the highest cut off for B.Com at 85 per cent.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce has kept the cut-off for the course at 80 per cent.

Hansraj College and Miranda House have kept the cut-off for admission to a combination of Political Science and Economics under BA programme at 85 per cent respectively while Ramanujan College has pegged the score at 84 per cent for the course.

At least 84 per cent is needed to get admission to Hansraj College and Miranda House for BA (History and Political Science).

The admissions will start from July 15 to July 17.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enroll themselves as students of the board.

