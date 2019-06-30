DU Admission 2019: Among 1,12,233 BA Journalism applicants only 55 enrolled after first cut-off list release

Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU Admission 2019

DU Admission 2019: The BA Journalism had emerged among the favourite courses of DU aspirants with the highest number of applicants - 1,12,233. After the counselling and other admission procedure, the department saw only 55 students enrolled for the course against 306 seats.

After announcing the highest cut-off at 98.5 per cent, The Delhi College for Arts and Commerce (DCAC) has only two students until Saturday in the BA (Hons) Journalism course.

Seven colleges under Delhi University offer BA in Journalism and Kalindi College, Bharti College and Maharaja Agrasen College are some of them. These three colleges had about four students each enrolling while around 10 students got admission into Kamala Nehru College. The DU Admission is still underway as the varsity is yet to release a few more cut-off lists.

Rajiv Chopra, DCAC Principal, has said that with a successive cut-off list more enrollments are expected.

Dr Chanchal, Nodal officer for the Institute of Home Economics for Women said, "very few students have enrolled in the Institute for the course in the last two days."

The high cut off is said to be a factor which is keeping many aspirants away from the admissions and they might take enrollment after the other cut-off lists release. According to a DCAC official, the cut-off will decrease by 1 to 2 per cent in all these colleges in the second list.

The DU Admission 2019 has offered students to apply for multiple courses, which was not available until last year. There is a possibility that a large number of students who had applied for BA Journalism might have chosen the alternative courses.