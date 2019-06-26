DU first cut-off list on June 28: Hurry up with these documents

LIST OF DOCUMENTS NEEDED DURING DU ADMISSION 2019:

Delhi University will release its first cut-off list on June 28. Students eagerly waiting for the cut-off lists to be out, must also keep ready all the documents needed for DU admissions 2019.

Students must be waiting for the first DU cut-off to be released on June 28. They should also be ready with the documents that will be required at the time of admission, DU Admission 2019. Applicants will be required to produce the following documents in original with two sets of self-attested photocopies at the time of admission, DU Admissions 2019:

DU ADMISSION 2019: CLASS 10 CERTIFICATE (MARKSHEET OR CERTIFICATE)

Students will have to produce Class 10 Certificate (Marksheet or Certificate) indicating date of birth and parents' names. The names of applicants claiming reservation under SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM must match with the names that appear on the corresponding reservation certificates. Their parents' names too should match in both sets of certificates.

Class 12 MARKSHEET for DU Admissions 2019

Those who wish to apply have to produce a Class 12 mark-sheet.

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate for Admissions in DU Colleges:

Interested candidates will have to present SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of applicant) issued by the competent authority. The names of applicant claiming reservation under SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM should necessarily match with the names that appear on their corresponding School Board qualifying certificates. Parents' names too should match both sets of certificates.

Produce OBC (Non Creamy layer) Certificate for your DU Admission:

OBC (Non Creamy layer) Certificate (in the name of applicant) issued by the competent authority and where the caste is in the OBC central list. As it goes, the name of the applicant claiming reservation should match with the applicant's name as it appears on their corresponding school board qualifying certificates.

EWS Certificate for DU Admission 2019:

Produce EWS certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. The name of the applicant claiming reservation should match with the applicant's name as it appears on their corresponding school board qualifying certificates.

Here's more what you may require during DU Admissions 2019:

Two passport size self-attested photographs

Transfer certificate from school/college

Migration certificate from board/university

Character certificate

DU Cut off List 2019: FULL SCHEDULE

First DU Cut off: June 28, 2019

Second DU Cut off: July 4, 2019

Third DU Cut off: July 9, 2019

Fourth DU Cut off: July 15, 2019

Fifth DU cut off: July 20, 2019

