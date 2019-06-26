Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
DU admissions: Colleges to get eligibility check tool

A meeting to discuss the various aspects of the Delhi University admission process was held on Tuesday at South Campus.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 6:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

Colleges will be provided with an eligibility check tool to help determine whether candidates coming to seek admission to a particular course meet the criterion for admission.

A meeting to discuss the various aspects of the Delhi University admission process was held on Tuesday at South Campus here which was attended by nodal officers of various colleges.

They were informed about the eligibility check tool during the meeting, an official said.

He said the tool will make the job of the officials easier and save time. The Delhi University will announce its first cut-off on June 28. 

ALSO READ: Delhi University's St Stephen's College announces cut-offs. Check details on admission, interviews

