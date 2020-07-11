Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, urges for cancellation of final year exams in all universities

Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal/FILE IMAGE

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of final year examinations in all universities including DU. Kejriwal's letter comes as several students continue to press for the scrapping of final year exams amid coronavirus crisis.

"UGC has asked universities and colleges to conduct offline/online exams for final semester students. The decision has caused anger among lakhs of youths, teachers, and students. All believe that the decision is wrong and must be withdrawn," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

Kejriwal said renowned institutions including IIT and NLU have already given students degrees on the basis of internal assessments. Then why can't other universities give degrees, the chief minister asked.

"For the sake of our youth, I urge Prime Minister to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of Delhi University and other central govt universities and save the future," Kejriwal said.

Earlier today, Delhi government announced cancellation of all state university exams in Delhi. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Delhi has decided to cancel all state university exams including finals due to major disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic.

