West Bengal Board to conduct Madhyamik Class 10th 2026 exam from February 2, check complete schedule West Bengal Board has released the WB WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th 2026 exam schedule. Students who are going to appear in the next year's board exam can download the date sheet by visiting the official website of WBBSE, wbbse.org. Check complete details.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the exam schedule for the Madhyamik class 10th exams 2026. Students who are going to appear in the WBBSE Madhyamik 2026 exam can check the exam timetable on the official website, wbbse.org. According to the official announcement, WB Madhyamik Exam 2025 will be conducted between February 2 and 12. The exams will take place on a single paper each day, starting from 10.45 am to 2 pm. Students will get 15 minutes extra for reading the question paper. The board has stated that the exam schedule is subject to change if required, and the modifications will be duly communicated.

West Bengal WB WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th 2026 exam schedule

The board has released the subject-wise West Bengal WB WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th 2026 exam schedule. Students can check the complete schedule in the table mentioned below.

Exam Date Subject February 2, 2026 First Languages February 3, 2026 Second Languages February 6, 2026 History February 7, 2026 Geography February 9, 2026 Mathematics February 10, 2026 Physical Science February 11, 2026 Life Science February 12, 2026 Optional Elective Subjects

The West Bengal board will announce the dates for the WB Madhyamik Physical Education and Social Service exams at a later time. The first language examination will include the following languages: Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurumukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali. For students who choose a language other than English as their First Language, English will be the Second Language. Those who will select English as their first language, Bengali or Nepali will be their second language.

Key details on practical and theoretical exams

The Computer Application exam will last two hours and forty-five minutes and will focus on theoretical examination. The practical examination for this subject will be conducted by individual schools. The Vocational Subjects exam will be one hour and forty-five minutes long, also focusing on theoretical exams. The practical examinations for these subjects will be administered by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools.