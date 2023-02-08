Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023: For Class 10, 12 Today? Check latest updates

UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the admit card of the candidates today. However, no official confirmation is there for the release of the admit card. Once the hall tickets for UP Board Class 10 and 12 get released, candidates will be informed on this page. Meanwhile, students are advised to visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in regularly to stay updated with recent developments.

UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023

It is expected that the UP Board will release the admit card for the class 10 and 12 students today. As nearly 7-8 days are left for the UP Board Exam 2023. If not today, then anytime soon the admit card will be released on the official website. The respective schools will be able to download the admit cards of their students. Students will be provided with their admit cards in their respective schools.

UPMSP UP Board 2023: How to download the Admit Card?

Once the admit cards get released, visit the official website of UP Board- upmsp.edu.in. Click on the link for UP Board 2023 class 10 or 12 Admit Card. Now key your school login credentials and submit. After accessing the admit cards download them.

UP Board Exam 2023: Dates

As per the date sheet released by the UP Board, the board exams for class 10 will start from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. From February 16, 2023, to March 4, 2023, the board exams for class 12 will be held. The Class 12 examinations will be held in 14 working days and will end on March 4. For the first time, UP Board examinees will get stitched answer sheets. The move is aimed at preventing the copy mafia from changing answer sheets of meritorious students because in previous year's there were complaints of changing copies by removing staples.

(with inputs from PTI)

