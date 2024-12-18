UP Board Exams 2025: UPMSP model papers released for classes 10th, and 12th, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board Model Papers 2025 for classes 10th, 12th out

UP Board Exams 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the model papers for classes 10th, and 12th. Students who are appearing for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2025 can download the model papers from the official website, upmsp.edu.in, to streamline their exam preparation.

Through these model question papers, students will get a detailed insight into the exam pattern, marking scheme, and the type of questions that will appear in the upcoming board exams. Students can familiarise themselves with the exam format and structure of class 10th, and 12 board exams. It will help them in time management, and building their confidence ahead of the UP board 2025 exams.

To download UP Board model question papers for classes 10th, and 12th, students are required to visit the official website and navigate the link to the model question papers. The model question papers are available in PDF form. Students can directly check these question papers by scrolling down.

UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2025 Dates

UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams for academic year 2024-25 will be conducted from February 24 to March 12. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and the second from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students have been advised to plan their revision schedule and manage time effectively.

UP Board Model Paper 2025 Class 10, 12: How to download?