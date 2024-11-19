UP Board Exam 2025 Dates announced for classes 10th and 12th: Check full schedule, admit card release date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board Exam 2025 Dates out for classes 10th, 12th

UP Board Exam 2025 Dates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the board exam dates 2025 for the 10th and 12th classes. According to the schedule, the UP Board 2025 exams will begin on February 24 and end on March 12. According to the official data, 54,38,597 students registered for the UP Board 2025 exams. Out of the total, 27,40,151 students are of Class 10 and 26,98,446 students applied for Class 12 from over 27,000 schools affiliated with UPMSP.

The board will conduct the exams for classes 10th, and 12th in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The first paper of UP Board 2025 Class 12th will be of Hindi in the first shift followed by the Healthcare paper in the second shift. Meanwhile, UPMSP Class 10th Board 2025 students will begin with the Military Science paper in the morning shift and the Hindi paper in the afternoon shift.

UP Board Exam 2025: Class 10th Time Table

Date Time Subject 24 Feb 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Hindi, Elementary Hindi 24 Feb 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Health Care 28 Feb 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Pali, Arabic, Persian 28 Feb 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Music Singing 1 Mar 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Mathematics 1 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Automobiles, Commerce 3 Mar 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Sanskrit 3 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Music Playing 4 Mar 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Science 4 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Agriculture 5 Mar 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Anthropology 5 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM NCC 6 Mar 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Retail Trading 6 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Mobile Repair 7 Mar 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM English 7 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Security 8 Mar 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Home Science - (Only for girls), Home Science - (For boys and those girls who have taken it as a compulsory subject) not taken as a subject) 8 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Computer 10 Mar 2025 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM Painting, Painting 10 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM IT/ITES 11 Mar 2025 8:30 AM- 11:45 AM Social Science 11 Mar 2025 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM Sewing 12 Mar 2025 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

UP Board Exam 2025: Class 12th time Table

Date Time Subjects 24 Feb 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Military Science 24 Feb 2025 02.00 - 5.15 PM Hindi, General Hindi 28 Feb 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Business Studies - (for Commerce stream)

Home Science 28 Feb 2025 02.00 - 5.15 PM General Basic Subject (for professional category) Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - First Paper - (for Agriculture Part-1) Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2), NCC 01 Mar 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I) 01 Mar 2025 02.00 - 5.15 PM Civics 3 Mar 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Biology, Mathematics 3 Mar 2025 02.00 - 5.15 PM Painting (drawing), Painting (technical), Painting 4 Mar 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Pali, Arabic, Persian, Accountancy 4 Mar 2025 02.00 - 5.15 PM Economics 5 Mar 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali 5 Mar 2025 02.00 - 5.15 PM History 6 Mar 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Music singing, music playing, choreography 6 Mar 2025 02.00 - 5.15 PM Physics, Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic 7 Mar 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Computer, Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany-II Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1). Agricultural Economics-Seventh Question Paper (For Agriculture Part-2) 7 Mar 2025 02.00 - 5.15 PM Anthropology

UP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download?

Go to the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Board Time Table 2025 Class 10th, and 12th'

It will redirect you to a PDF

Check subject-wise UP Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2025 Dates and save PDF for future reference

UP Board Exam 2025: When will admit cards be out?

Usually, the board releases UP board 10th and 12th admit cards 15-20 days before the exam date. One out, the Schools have to download the UP Board 10th and 12th admit cards online and then students can visit their respective schools to get their UP Board admit card 2025. The admit cards will be made available on the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.