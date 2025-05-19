UP Board Exam 2025: Compartment, improvement exam registration begins today – How to apply UP Board Exam 2025: Candidates can register for the UP Board improvement and compartment exams until June 10 on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the registration process for the Class 10 compartment and improvement exams, as well as the Class 12 compartment exams, from today (May 19). Interested students can apply by visiting the official website upmsp.edu.in. The last date to submit applications is June 10, 2025, so eligible candidates should complete their registration before the deadline.

The UP Board will announce the exam dates for both written and practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 separately later.

It is pertinent to mention that Class 10 students can appear for one of the failed subjects during the improvement examination and one of the two failed subjects for the compartment examination. The application fee for UP board 10th Compartment and improvement examination is Rs 256.50. For Class 12, Science, Arts, and Commerce students can take the compartment examination in one subject. The application fee is Rs 306.

How to apply?

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link for Compartment/Improvement Exam Registration 2025.

Fill in your details such as roll number, name, class, and other necessary information.

Pay the required fee online using the available payment methods.

Review all details carefully, then click on the Submit button.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The Uttar Pradesh Board announced the Class 10 and 12 results on April 25. This year, the Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.11 per cent, while Class 12 recorded a pass rate of 81.15 per cent. The exams were held from February 24 to March 12. Approximately 25.56 lakh students took the Class 10 exams, and around 25.77 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams.

