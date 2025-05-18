IIT Bombay suspends all agreements with Turkish educational institutes, universities over support for Pakistan Boycott Turkey: Indian govt has finally imposed economic sanctions, suspended civil aviation links, discouraged outbound tourism and re-evaluated diplomatic engagements with Turkey due to its unholy alliance with Pakistan, which directly compromises India's security.

Mumbai:

Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing the suspension of its agreements and all kinds of ties with Turkish universities and educational institutes until further notice. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has suspended all agreements with Turkish universities, following Turkey’s support to Pakistan amid heightened tensions with India.

In a post on its official X handle, the institute said, "Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice."

The institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions. The development has come following Turkey's support to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' and the subsequent escalation of conflict with India.

IIT Bombay has advised its students and faculty to wait for official communication regarding any exchange or research programs related to Turkey.

Earlier, institutions such as JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia have also ended their collaborations with Turkish institutions. Officials at IIT Bombay have said that the decision was made to prioritise national security and interests.

Turkey has been accused of providing military assistance to Pakistan, which has led to increased opposition in India. This move is also being linked to the ongoing "Boycott Turkey" campaign.

IIT Roorkee ends ties with Turkish educational institutes

Earlier, IIT Roorkee formally cancelled a memorandum of understanding with Inonu University, Turkey.

"The Institute remains committed to fostering global collaborations that reflect its academic priorities and uphold national interest," IIT Roorkee had posted on X.

Private institutes like Chandigarh University have also severed their academic collaborations with 23 Turkish and Azerbaijani universities over support for Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'.

(With inputs from Ila Kazmi)