Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Board Date Sheet 2023: For Classes 10, 12 this week? Check latest updates

Rajasthan Board Date Sheet 2023: The date sheet for BSER Rajasthan Board classes 10 and 12 is awaited. It is expected that the Rajasthan Board will release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon on the official website. Once, the date sheet gets released, students will be able to check and download it from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Know here how to download the RBSE Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 and the latest updates.

RBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023

It is expected that the Rajasthan Board will release the date sheet for classes 10, 12 this week. Students appearing for the board exam 2023 this week must prepare the whole syllabus. The exam dates and the full schedule will be updated here. For better preparation, students are advised to solve the previous year's question paper, model papers and sample papers.

How to check and download the date sheet from the official website.

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2. On the homepage or in the latest news section click on the link 'RBSE class 10, 12 date sheet.' Step 3. The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the new tab. Step 4. Save and download the Rajasthan Board date sheet for classes 10 and 12.

RBSE Board Exam 2023

Students can also take a printout for the date sheet for the future. To score more in the examination, students must cover the whole syllabus. The information regarding the exam will be conveyed to the candidates through the school. In case of any doubt, candidates may reach their respective schools. The CBSE board has released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The direct link for the RBSE date sheet will be provided here too. Recently, the UP Board, Bihar board, Jharkhand board, Gujarat board and other state boards released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12.

Also Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 date sheet to release soon | check latest updates

Also Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Date sheet soon on this website, check exam date