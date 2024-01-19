Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE announces upper age limit for class 8 exam, registration deadline set for Jan 31

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Rajasthan Board 2024 class 8 upper age limit update

Rajasthan Board 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has issued a crucial update regarding the eligibility criteria for students appearing in the RBSE Class 8 exam 2024. As per the announcement, students above the age of 16 years will not be eligible to enroll for the RBSE class 8 exam 2024. The age of the students will be calculated from March 1, 2024.

The board has already started the registration process for RBSE Class 8 exam 2024 on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is January 31. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

When will RBSE Class 8 Exam 2024 Admit Card be released?

The board will release RBSE Class 8 Exam 2024 Admit Card shortly. However, the exact date of releasing the admit cards has not been confirmed by the board. Candidates who fail to bring their admit cards along with the identity proofs will not be allowed to the exam centers for RBSE Class 8 board exams.

What are the exam dates for Rajasthan Board class 8 exam?

The board has yet not released the exam dates for the class 8 board exam. It is expected to be published after January 31. However, there is no intimation from the board regarding the release of date sheets. The board exams are expected to be conducted in March. Students have been advised to keep a check on the official websites, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates.

RBSE Class 8 Exams 2024: Grading system

Candidates can check the RBSE 2024 grading scheme for Class 8 exams below.