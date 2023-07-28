Odisha Board Class 10th exam 2024 to be conducted from February 20, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exam 2024 schedule OUT

Odisha Board Class 10th exam 2024, Odisha Board Class 10th exam 2024 datesheet: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released class 10th exam schedule for the academic year 2023-24. According to the notification released by the board, the High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Exam will be conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024.

The subject wise details of the exam will be shared later. Students can access the official date sheet for the BSE Class 10th Matric examination in 2023 by going to bseodisha.ac.in.

The exam forms for class 10th exam will be filled by the students in the month of October 2023. However, the specific date and time has yet not shared by the board. The details about the same will be shared in due course of the time. Students should note that the Class 10 half-yearly exam and Madhyama exam will be conducted from September 13 to 16, 2023, according to a report from the news agency, PTI. The evaluation process of annual exams will be done from March 12 for a period of at least 12 days.

Odisha Board Class 10th exam 2024: How to download datesheet?

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Click on the notification link that reads, 'Odisha Board Class 10th exam 2024 datesheet' A PDF will appear on the screen containing the details of the exam, timing, and other important instructions Download and save it for future reference

