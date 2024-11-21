Thursday, November 21, 2024
     
Maharashtra Board Class 10 datesheet 2025 released- Check SSC exam date and time

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Datesheet 2025 has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students who are appearing in the exam can download their exam schedule by visiting the official website, mahahsscboard.in. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2024 17:16 IST
Maharashtra Board Class 10 Datesheet 2025 out
Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra Board Class 10 Datesheet 2025 out

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Datesheet 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam schedule for class 10th for academic session 2024-25. Students who are going to appear in the MSBSHSE SSC 2024 Exam can download the datesheet from the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

According to the official schedule, The Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams will be conducted from  February 21 to March 17. The first exam will begin with the language paper. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 11.00 am to 2 pm. The second shift exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students can check subject-wise exam schedule in the table below.

Maharashtra Board 2025 Datesheet: Class 10 Exam TimeTable

Date Shift 1 Shift 2
February 21 Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi German, French
27th February Urdu (18), Gujarati (19), Sanskrit (27), Pali (28), Ardhmagadhi (29), Persian (30), Arabic (31), Avesta (32), Pahlavi (33), Russian (36) Urdu, Sanskrit (Composite), Pali (Composite), Ardhmagadhi (Composite), Persian (Composite), French (Composite), Russian (Composite), Kannada (Composite), Tamil (Composite), Telugu (Composite), Malayalam (Composite), Sindhi (Composite), Punjabi (Composite), Bengali (Composite), Gujarati (Composite)
1st March English (03) English (17)
3rd March Hindi second or third language, composite course  
3rd March Composite Hindi  
5th March Mathematics Part-1  
7th March Mathematics Part-2  
10th March Science and Technology  
12th March Science and Technology Part-2  
15th March Social Sciences Paper-1 (History and Political Science)  
17th March 2025 Social Sciences Paper -2 (Geography)  

