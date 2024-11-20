CBSE Board exams for classes 10, 12 to begin on February 15 | Full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Board exams for classes 10, 12 to begin on February 15, CBSE releases full schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the examination schedule for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2025. As per the schedule, exams for CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 (Class 10) will commence on February 15 till March 18, 2025. For the CBSE Senior School Certificate Exam 2025 (Class 12), the exams also begin on February 15 2025 till April 4, 2025.

As per CBSE, for the first time, the date sheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the start of the examinations. Also, when compared with the date of the issue of the date sheet of examinations-2024, this year, the date sheets have been issued 23 days in advance.

The Class 12 CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination for 2025 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with the first paper being Entrepreneurship, and ends April 4, 2025, with the final paper being Psychology.

