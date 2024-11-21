Maharashtra Board 2025 date sheet released for class 12, check subject-wise Maha HSC exam date, and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Board 2025 Class 12 date sheet out

Maharashtra Board 2025 date sheet: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam schedule for Class 12 board exams 2025. Students who are going to appear in the HSC board 2024 exams can download their schedule from the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra Board 2025 class 12 exam will start on February 11, 2025, and conclude on March 11. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exams will first begin with the English subject. Students can check Maharashtra Board 2025 class 12 subject-wise exam schedule in the table:-

Maharashtra Board 2025 Datesheet: Class 12 Exam TimeTable

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 February 11 English - February 12 Hindi German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian February 13 Maharathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayam, Tamil, Telegu, Punjabi, Bengali Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali February 14 Maharashtri Prakut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic February 15 Organization of Commerce and Management - February 17 Logic (A/S/C), Physics (S) - February 18 Secretarial Practice (C), Hotel Management (A/S) - February 20 Chemistry (S) Political Science (A/C) February 22 Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A) February 24 Child Development (A/S), Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C) - February 25 Co-operation (A/C) - February 27 Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A) - February 28 Textiles (A/S) Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/S/C) March 1 Geology (S) Economics (A/S/C) March 3 Food Science & Technology (A/S) Philosophy (A/S/C), History of Art & Appreciation (A) March 4 (Vocational) BIFOCAL (Vocational) Bifocal courses paper 1, technical group paper - 1, commerce group paper - 1, agriculture group paper - 1, fishery group paper - 1 Education (A), Multi Skill Technician (Electrical), Multi Skill Technicians (Food Processing), Electronics- First Technician Wireman Control Panel (Old Course), First Technician Other Home Appliances (Revised Course) , Power - Distribution-Lineman-, Specialized Sewing Machine Operator, Plumber- General - II (Old Course), Advance pljumbing Technician (Revised Course), Automotive Service Technician (Old Course), Four Wheller Service Technician (Revised Course), Retail Sales Associate, Healthcare- General Duty Assistant, Beauty Therapist, Physical Education (Sport) - Fitness Trainer, Agricuture Microirigation Technican, Toursim & Hospitality Cutomer Service Executove (Meet and Greet) March 5 - Psychology (A/S/C) March 6 (Vocational) Bifocal courses paper 2, technical paper 2, commerce group paper 2, agricultural group paper 2, fishery group paper 2 Occupational orientation March 7 - Geography (A/S/C) March 8 - History (A/S/C) March 10 Defence Studies (A/S/C) - March 11 Sociology (A/S/C) -

ALSO READ | CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Board Exam 2025 date sheet out, check complete schedule

ALSO READ | CBSE Board exams for classes 10, 12 to begin on February 15 | Full schedule