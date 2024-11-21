CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Board Exam 2025 date sheet out, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Board Exam 2025 date sheet

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Board Exam 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has released the exam schedule for the class 12 board exam 2025 for all streams including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Correspondence/ Vocational streams. According to the schedule, the CHSE Odisha Plus Two exams will be started on February 18, and continue till March 27, 2025.

The Odisha Plus 2 exam 2024 for regular and ex-regular candidates of the science stream will start on February 18, and the exam for regular and ex-regular candidates of the arts and commerce stream will start on the following day.