An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar at 8:57 PM (IST) on April 1, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Myanmar days after deadly quake kills over 2,000
Further details on the depth and impact of the quake are awaited. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
