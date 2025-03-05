Delhi School EWS Admission 2025-26 Result out, check direct link to download first draw of lots Delhi School EWS Admission 2025-26 Result has been released by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE). Parents can check the first draw of the list by visiting the official website of DOE.

Delhi School EWS Admission 2025-26 Result: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the results of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The first computerized draw of lots was conducted today at 2.30 pm for the admission procedure for private unaided recognized schools.

The draw of lots was conducted at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Education, located in the Secretariat, Delhi-110054. The event was attended by the DoE officials, school representatives, and other stakeholders to oversee the proceedings and maintain transparency in the admission process. This process ensures the transparency in the selection procedure. The list of the draw lots along with the allotted school details will be uploaded on the official website shortly. Parents can download Delhi School EWS admission 2025 first list of draw lots by following the easy steps given below.

Delhi School EWS Admission 2025-26 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Delhi School EWS admission 2025-26 Result'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, password, and captcha code.

Delhi School EWS admission 2025-26 Result will appear on the screen.

Download Delhi School EWS admission 2025-26 Result and save it for future reference.

Delhi School EWS admission 2025-26 Result direct download link

What's next?

Selected candidates can complete the admission formalities within the stipulated time frame. This includes submitting required documents, such as proof of income, residence, and age to the allotted school. Failure to complete the admission procedure within the timeline may result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

The EWS/DG admission process is an important initiative by the Delhi government aimed at providing quality education to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 25% of seats in private, unaided, recognized schools are reserved for students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories. A computerized draw of lots is conducted to fairly allocate these seats, ensuring that every eligible child has an equal opportunity to secure admission.