CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Where and how to check result once released? | Key details here CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: CBSE Class 10th exams are now over, and the students are eagerly waiting for their results.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the Class 10 examination results for 2025 by mid-May. The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, while the Class 12 exams will continue until April 4. As per reports, approximately 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year, including 24.12 lakh students for Class 10 across 84 subjects and 17.88 lakh students for Class 12 across 120 subjects.

When can the results come?

The CBSE board has not yet provided any official update on its website regarding the announcement of Class 10 results. However, based on past trends, the results are expected to be released in May.

Here is a look at the CBSE Class 10 result dates for the last five year:

2024: May 13

2023: May 12

2022: July 22

2021: August 3

2020: July 15

It is important to note that the results were delayed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can you see the result after it is released?

Students who have given the board exam will be able to see their result after it is released on the official website of CBSE cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, they will also be able to see their result on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. To see the result on these applications, you have to download them fromthe Play Store or App Store.

Also Read: Punjab government revises school timings, check new schedule

Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC result 2025 announced, how to download