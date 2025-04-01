Karnataka 1st PUC result 2025 announced, how to download Karnataka 1st PUC result 2025 has been announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in.

Karnataka 1st PUC result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of the first Pre-University Course (1st PUC) Exam Results 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in.

How to download Karnataka 1st PUC result 2025?

Visit the official website, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in.

Click on 'Karnataka PUC 1 result link'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your PUC 1 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.

Karnataka 1st PUC result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Karnataka 1st PUC result 2025 for future reference.

When will the supplementary exam be conducted?

Students who fail to achieve the minimum pass marks in any subject will have to take the supplementary exam. A passing mark of 33 per cent is required for the exam. Before appearing in the exams, the students will have to fill up the application form, which will be available on the official website. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website of KSEAB for the latest updates.

When can I collect Karnataka 1st year PUC mark sheets from school?

Karnataka 1st year PUC mark sheets will be distributed by the respective colleges of the students. It can be collected from the respective schools and colleges in due course.