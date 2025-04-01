Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 to be out soon: Check expected date, how to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 will be soon released by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB). Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their credentials and other details on the login page. Check details here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 soon: The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) will soon announce the results for the Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) Exam Results 2025. Candidates who took the 2nd PUC 2025 exams will be able to download their results from the official websites, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in.

In order to download Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025, the candidates are required to login with their login credentials such as SAT/VmithraReg No./Enrollment No. and Date of Birth. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scorecards.

How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025?

Visit the official website, result.proed.in or result.bspucpa.in

Navigate the link to the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025'

It will redirect you to the login window.

Enter your credentials and submit.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 for future reference.

Result expected date

Last year, Karnataka's 2nd PUC Results 2025 were declared on April 10, with an overall pass percentage of 81.15% for 6,81,079 students, and Dakshina Kannada was the best-performing district. According to that, students can expect their results this week or by next week. However, there is no official confirmation from the officials. Students who appeared for Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exam can check the official website for latest updates.

Websites to check

karresults.nic.in.

kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Passing Marks

To pass Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, the students will be required to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in all the subjects. Students who are not satisfied with their marks have an opportunity to apply for verification through the official website. Details on the same will be communicated in due course. For more details, visit the official website of KSEAB.