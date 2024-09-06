CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12th LOC submission starts at cbse.gov.in; link here

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE Registration begins for class 10th, and 12th board exam 2025.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the class 10th and 12th LOC (List of candidates) submission process. All affiliated schools can submit the list of eligible students for classes 10th, and 12th board exams through the official website of CBSE.

The submission process started on September 5 and will conclude on October 4. After the due date, the students will be charged with a late fee of Rs. 2,000 in addition to the regular fee. The applications along with the late fee can be submitted from October 5 to 15.

In order to complete the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam 2025 registration procedure, the respective schools will have to log in through the pariksha sangam link given on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

The official notice reads, 'Submission of LOC within the schedule is compulsory. Further, the submission of correct data from the students is highly important to avoid future complications for the smooth conduct of the exams. The schools are requested to plan the timely and correct submission of data of the students for submission of LOC'.

Fee details for LOC for classes 10th, and 12th

Application Fee without late fee

India - Rs. 1,500/- per candidate for 5 subjects; Rs. 300/- per subject per candidate for additional subjects.

Nepal - Rs. 5,000/- per candidate for 5 subjects; Rs. 1,000/- per subject per candidate for additional subjects.

Other countries - Rs. 10,000/- per candidate for 5 subjects; Rs. 2,000/- per subject per candidate for additional subjects.

For SC/ST candidates- Rs. 1,200/- per candidate for 5 subjects.

With late fee - Rs. 2,000/- per candidate in addition to the normal prescribed fee.

Practical fee: Rs. 150/- per practical subject per candidate for schools in India and Nepal. Rs. 300/- for schools in abroad.

Payment Mode: Online

