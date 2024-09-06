CBSE releases sample question papers and marking scheme for classes 10th, and 12th, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for classes X and XI

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10th and 12th sample question papers and marking scheme for next year's exam. Students appearing in the CBSE Board Exam 2025 can download it from the official website.

The purpose of releasing Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) is to ensure uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. It will give a broad understanding of the question paper design.

The official notice reads, 'SQPs give a broad understanding about the question paper design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real life.'

The sample papers are available for classes 10th, and 12th, for all important subjects including English, Mathematics, Hindi, Social Science, Science, Accountancy, Business Studies, and Computer Applications, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Additionally, the students can also access the marking scheme for subjects like Assamese, Bengali, Bharatnatayam, Bhutia, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Melodic and Percussion Instruments), Carnatic Music (Vocal), Painting, Arabic and more.

In case of any query/feedback related to the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS), students can write to cbsesqp@cbseshiksha.in.

As per the previous announcement, the exams for next year's 2025 board exam are scheduled to be conducted from February 15 and are expected to be concluded in April 2025. The date sheets for both classes are expected to be released in November, or December 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.