PM Modi flags off first commercial Hisar-Ayodhya flight, launches key projects in Haryana | Updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Haryana today to mark Ambedkar Jayanti with a series of key infrastructure inaugurations and public addresses. In Hisar, he flagged off the first commercial flight to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for a new terminal at Hisar airport.

Hisar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning laid the foundation stone of a new terminal building at Hisar airport and flagged off the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya, marking a key milestone in Haryana’s civil aviation push. Commercial flights will initially operate twice a week between Hisar and Ayodhya, and three times a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. The launch coincided with Ambedkar Jayanti and is part of a wider set of development initiatives the Prime Minister is unveiling during his visit to the state.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone of new terminal building of Hisar airport, PM Modi said, "When BJP assigned me the duties for Haryana, I, along with several of my party companions, worked here. Their hard work has strengthened the BJP in Haryana, and I am proud that the BJP is extremely serious and working to fulfil the dream of 'Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat'."

"Today is the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar who had framed the Constitution. His life and messages have become the pillar of inspiration of our government's 11-year journey. Our every day and every scheme is dedicated to him. Bringing changes in the lives of backwards, Dalits, Adivasis and women, and fulfilling their dreams is our mission," he added.

"We should never forget about what Congress did with Dr BR Ambedkar. They repeatedly insulted him, made him lose elections twice and conspired against him to keep him out of the system. Congress has always tried to destroy Dr BR Ambedkar's thoughts." Every decision, policy of our government is committed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, PM stressed.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, “Tomorrow, on Ambedkar Jayanti, the day will be dedicated to Haryana’s development journey. I will inaugurate commercial flights between Hisar-Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the airport. In the afternoon, there is a programme related to many projects in Yamunanagar as well.”

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Yamunanagar to lay the foundation stone of an 800-MW thermal power unit under the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant. He will also inaugurate the Rs 1,070-crore Rewari bypass project built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Yamunanagar in over a decade. Security arrangements have been tightened for the rally, with over 3,000 police personnel deployed, including 10 IPS officers of SP rank and 29 DSPs.