Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Inspirational wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to honour the legend Today is the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Several programs are being organised at various places on this occasion. To honour the visionary legend, send great quotes, messages, and wishes to your loved ones.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's birth anniversary is being celebrated with great pomp across the country today. He was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. Apart from being a lawyer, he was also an economist, politician and a great social reformer. He is also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar led a movement against untouchability and caste discrimination. He is also considered the Father of the Indian Constitution. He was also the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution of India.

Dr Ambedkar laid the foundation of the constitution based on equality, freedom, fraternity, and justice. In such a situation, today, on his birth anniversary, you can take inspiration from him. Not only this, but you can send some great wishes and inspirational messages to your loved ones.

Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes

Empowerment begins with education. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

Heartfelt tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution.

Proud to be part of a nation shaped by Dr. Ambedkar’s wisdom.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, let us spread awareness and compassion.

Jai Bhim! Let us walk the path of equality and peace.

May this Ambedkar Jayanti remind us of our social responsibilities.

Wishing you a thoughtful Ambedkar Jayanti.

Bowing down in respect to Dr. Ambedkar on this special day.

Dr. Ambedkar’s mission: equality without compromise.

From Mhow to history books—Babasaheb’s journey inspires all.

Ambedkar Jayanti Inspirational Quotes

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.

Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering otherwise both will wither and die.

Ambedkar Jayanti Greetings and Messages

Wishing you a meaningful Ambedkar Jayanti! Let us honour the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by standing up for truth and equality.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2025! Let’s strive to build a nation where every individual is treated with dignity and respect—just as Babasaheb envisioned.

Let us remember the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and take inspiration from his courage, wisdom, and commitment to social equality.

Warm greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti 2025! May the teachings of Babasaheb inspire us to walk the path of justice, equality, and unity.

May the spirit of Dr Ambedkar guide us toward equality, justice, and harmony. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!