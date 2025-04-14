President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary | VIDEOS Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed. On this day, people pay their respects to Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary on Monday (April 14). Additionally, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among leaders who paid tributes to the architect of the Contitution at his statue in the Parliament premises.

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens of the country. Honouring the legacy of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, the President also acknowledged his immense contribution in shaping the democratic and inclusive framework of modern India.

PM Modi pays tribute

Paying tributes to Ambedkar, PM Modi said that it is due to his inspiration that the country is today dedicated to realising the dream of social justice. His principles and ideas will strengthen and speed up the building of an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and developed India, the PM wrote on X. Notably, Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Know about Ambedkar and his legacy

The birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar spent his life working for the upliftment of the backward communities- Dalits, minorities, Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) and was remembered for architecting the constitution of the country.

Ambedkar is also called as the 'Father of The Indian Constitution' as during his tenure as law minister of India from August 29, 1947, to January 24, 1950, he architected the country's constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1650. He also played an integral role in shaping the country's economy.

Ambedkar established the Finance Commission of India in 1951 and took an important role in constituting the Reserve Bank of India which functions on guidelines and ideas set by him. He was India's first law minister. He died in 1956. For his contribution, Ambedkar was posthumously conferred Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award on March 31, 1990.

ALSO READ: Ambedkar Jayanti today: Noida Police issues traffic advisory to prevent congestion | Check details