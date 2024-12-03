CBSE 2025 Board Exam: How to make realistic study plan to score good marks in each subject?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The countdown to the CBSE Board Exams 2025 has begun! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled 10th, and 12th board exams 2025 from February 15. With the pressure of performing well, students are gearing up to put their best foot forward. But, have you wondered what it takes to excel in these exams?

According to Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, the key to success lies in creating a realistic study plan. "To excel in the new format of CBSE, students should start by creating a study plan that allows adequate time for each subject," she advises.

Consistent Revision is key

Dr. Kapur says, "Understanding the updated exam pattern and revised syllabus is essential, as it provides insight into the types of questions likely to appear." She further advises, "Focus on practising previous years' papers and sample papers to familiarize yourself with the format and improve your speed and accuracy."

Time Management: Game Changer

Effective time management is another crucial factor in scoring well in the board exams 2025. Dr. Kapur emphasises the importance of allocating time wisely, saying, ''By allocating time wisely, students can ensure that they cover all topics and are well-prepared for the exams.'' She further advises, ''Emphasizing a solid conceptual foundation will be beneficial, especially for application-based questions''.

Balanced Routine

She also recommends keeping a balanced routine of taking breaks, eating nutritious food, and having a positive mindset. Dr. Kapur says, ''Maintaining a balanced routine will help students stay focused and resilient''.

By following these effective tips, students can confidently tackle the CBSE 2025 exams and achieve their academic goals. So, what are you waiting for? Create your study plan, manage your time effectively, and maintain a balanced routine to unlock your success!