CBSE 10th, 12th new syllabus 2025-26 released, matric exams to be held twice a year, check key reforms The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for 10th and 12th for the academic year 2025-26. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th New Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26. The CBSE 10th and 12th new syllabus 2025-26 is available on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE 10th and 12th new syllabus 2025-26 PDF provides comprehensive guidelines on academic content and learning outcomes. These updates aim to enhance learning outcomes, offering students new opportunities to refine their academic skills. The new guidelines propose various reforms to improve the education system

What are the major changes introduced in the CBSE new syllabus?

This year, the board has made a significant change in the class 10th board exam procedure. From this year onwards, the board will hold the CBSE Class 10 board exam twice a year, in February and April, providing students with more flexibility and opportunities to improve their scores. Additionally, the curriculum emphasizes conceptual understanding and application of knowledge through competency-based questions rather than rote memorization. CBSE has also reformed the revaluation process to ensure greater transparency and fairness in assessment.

Apart from this, the board has emphasized skill education. Skill electives are offered in various fields in class 12th, such as Hospitality and Tourism, emerging technology like Artificial Intelligence, Geospatial Technology, Finance, Business, Retail, and Insurance. The board has also added Applied Mathematics as new elective subject in Group A for Class 12.

The board will also implement On-Screen Marking (OSM) and a new re-evaluation system this year.

Other Key Highlights in CBSE Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 syllabus will be based on a 9-point grading system, with the board exams conducted for a total of 80 marks, and an additional 20 marks for internal assessment for compulsory subjects. To pass the CBSE Board 2025 exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in total across each subject.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams will be held once a year, starting from February 17, 2026, with around 20 lakh students expected to appear.

The CBSE has introduced new skill electives for Class 12 students, including Land Transportation Associate, Electronics and Hardware, Physical Activity Trainer, and Design Thinking and Innovation.

The board has also allowed basic, non-programmable calculators for Class 12 accountancy students starting from the 2025-26 academic session.

The board will implement On-Screen Marking (OSM) and a new re-evaluation system.

Board instructs schools to teach as per syllabus

The board has instructed schools to teach in classes 10th and 12th in line with the prescribed CBSE new syllabus. The official notice reads, ''Subjects should be taught in alignment with the prescribed

syllabus, integrating experiential learning, competency-based assessments, and interdisciplinary approaches to enhance students' conceptual understanding and application.''

''To make effective use of the curriculum, schools are advised to implement contextualized and flexible teaching methodologies that cater to diverse learning needs in accordance to the recommendations made in the National Curriculum Framework-2023. Emphasis should be placed on project-based learning, inquiry-driven approaches, and technology-enabled education to make learning more engaging and meaningful. Schools should also prioritize collaborative lesson planning to ensure that teaching strategies remain dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready'', it added.

Download CBSE 10th 12th syllabus 2025-26