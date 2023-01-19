Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-1 Result 2022: Declared! Check here direct link

BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-1 Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) has declared the Class 10 Summative Assessment- 1 Result 2022 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10 SA -1 Exam 2022 can now check their results on the official website. The check the result candidates will need to log in first. We have provided here the steps to check and download the result and the direct link.

Direct Link to check BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-1 Exam 2022 Result

BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-1 Exam 2022

The BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-1 Exam 2022 exam was held between November 23 to 30, 2022. The result for the exam has been uploaded on the official website of the Odisha Board- bseodisha.ac.in. To check the result, click on the direct link given here. You will be directed to a new page. Log in using your roll number and the result will be displayed on the screen.

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-1 Exam 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the Odisha Board- bseodisha.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the result section. On a new page, now click on the link for 'Class X, HSC, Summative Assessment- 1 2022-2023.' Then, enter your roll number or name and submit. Your result will be displayed. Check and download it. You can also take a printout of your result for the future.

Odisha Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2023

The Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the date sheet for the class 12th board exam on the official website- chseodisha.nic.in. The class 12th board exam for the Science stream will commence on March 01, 2023 as per the schedule. Whereas, the board exam 2023 for Arts and Commerce stream will start on March 02, 2023. The class 12th Odisha board 2023 will end on April 05, 2023.

