Bihar Board Matric 2025 exam: BSEB releases class 10th admit card, direct link here

Bihar Board Matric 2025 exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the admit cards for the class 10th board exam. Students who are going to appear in the class 10th board exam 2025 can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page or can collect them directly from their respective schools.

In a post on X, the board has announced the release of admit cards. According to the information released by the board, candidates can download their admit cards using their user ID and password on the login page. The students will have to download the BSEB class 10 admit card from the official website. Students will have to sign their admit cards and submit them to their respective schools. The students will have to carry this admit card in their Internal assessment/practical exam and the annual exam. The candidates will be able to appear only in the exam mentioned on their admit card. No student will be allowed to sit in any other exam, which in not mentioned in their call letter.

Direct link to download BSEB Class 10th admit card