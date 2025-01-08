Bihar board 2025 admit card: BSEB likely to release class 10th admit card today, when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar board class 10, 12 exam admit card soon

Bihar Board 2024 admit card for classes 10th, and 12th: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the exams for classes 10th and 12. The board is expected to release admit cards for the 10th, and 12th board exams this week. However, there is no report of releasing admit cards today. Once the admit cards are released, Students going to appear for the Bihar Board exam 2025 can download their matric exam admit cards from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

According to the media reports, the admit cards for the class 10th board exams 2024-25 are expected to be released between January 8, 2025, to January 15, 2025, and for the class 12 board exam between January 21, 2025, and January 31, 2025.

In order to download the BSEB 2025 admit cards, the students are required to use their credentials such as application number, date of birth and other details on the login page. They can also collect it from their respective schools. The Bihar Board BSEB admit card 2025 will include the student's details such as name, roll number, school name, exam dates, timings, and centre details along with the important exam guidelines.

What are Bihar Board Class 10th, and 12th exam schedules?

According to the official schedule, the Class 10 (Matric) exam will be conducted between 17th February to 25th February 2025, while the Class 12 exams are set to be held earlier, from 1st February to 15th February 2025. Students have been advised to note these important dates and plan their preparation accordingly to perform well in their exams.

The board has scheduled the practical exams for both classes from January 10 to 20. Students can reach out to the help line number incase of any difficulty. Help line numbers are - 0612-223227/2232257. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website of BSEB for the latest updates.