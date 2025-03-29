Bihar Board 10th 2025 Result: BSEB to upload matric compartment, scrutiny forms on this date, key details here Bihar Board 10th 2025 Result: Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB Matric results can apply for revaluation/scrutiny and compartment exam forms through the official website. Also, check the details here.

Bihar Board 10th 2025 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board Patna (BSEB) will start the registration procedure for the Bihar Board Class 10th scrutiny and compartment exam from April 4 onwards. The link to the Bihar Class 10th result scrutiny 2025 and compartment exam registration form will be started on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

According to the official announcement, the BSEB class 10th result scrutiny registration procedure will close on April 12. The last date for submission of application forms for the BSEB 10th compartment exam is April 12.

BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2025 fee

As of now, the board has not given any specific details on the BSEB Matric compartment application fees. Details on the Bihar Board 10th compartment exam fee will be communicated in due course. Last year, students were required to pay the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny fee to complete the registration for re-evaluation. According to past trends, students will be required to pay Rs 120 per subject as a Bihar Class 10 result scrutiny fee. In case of any discrepancies found during the scrutiny process, the BSEB will publish revised results for the candidates.

Who is eligible to apply for compartment exams?

Students who have failed in one or two subjects but have a total score of at least 150 marks are eligible to apply for the Bihar Board 10th compartment exams 2025. However, those who fail in more than two subjects are not allowed to appear in the compartment exams. The results of the Bihar 10th compartment exam 2025 will be announced by May 31.