Bihar Board 10th toppers 2025 list out: Three bags top position, check their marks and percentage

Bihar Class 10th Result 2025: Once again, the Bihar School Examination Board has made another record, by releasing class 10th and 12th results first among all results. Today, the BSEB announced the matric results, marking another milestone. According to the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.11 per cent, which is a slight drop compared to last year's percentage. According to the official data, over 600 students were called for the topper position. Among them, 63 are boys and 60 are girls. There are 25 students between rank 1 and 5, while between rank 6 and 10, there are 98 students.
This year, the BSEB Class 10th matric exam 2025 was conducted between February 17 and 25, which saw a total of 15,85,868 students participating, of them, 8,18,122 were girls and 7,76,746 were boys. According to the results, 123 students have secured the top 10 rank in the BSEB 10th matric exam 2025 and three secured top position in the state. Check this year's topper names, marks and percentages below.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Updates
Bihar Board 10th Toppers List 2025
- Sakshi Kumari - 489 marks, 97.80 per cent
- Anshu Kumari - 489 marks, 97.80 per cent
- Ranjan Verma - 489 marks, 97.80 per cent
Toppers to get cash prizes
Students who top the Bihar Board Class 10 exam will receive a cash prize of 2 lakh; the second topper will get Rs 1.5 lakh, and the third topper will receive Rs 1 lakh. In addition, these toppers will be awarded a laptop and free coaching for JEE, NEET, and other government-competitive exams.
How to download BSEB Bihar Class 10th Result 2025?
- Visit the official website of matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.
- Click on the link 'BSEB Matric Result 2025' on the homepage.
- Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code.
- After submitting, your 10th Result 2025 Bihar Board will appear on the screen.
- Download Bihar Board Matric Result and take a printout of it for future reference.