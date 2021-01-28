Image Source : TWITTER @DRRPNISHANK Ramesh Pokhriyal to discuss changes in CBSE curriculum 2021 with school heads today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with school heads today to discuss changes to be incorporated in the CBSE curriculum to bring it in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the 2021-22 academic session.

Pokhriyal will virtually interact with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya school complexes today at 2 pm. More than 1,000 CBSE school heads are expected to participate in the programme.

“I will be interacting with more than 1,000 CBSE school heads and discuss their role in the effective implementation of NEP 2020 at the grass root level,” a social media post by the CBSE quoted the Education Minister.

The CBSE curriculum 2020-21 also saw some changes but those were forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE, in a notification, said: “The Honorable Shiksha Mantri Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will participate in an Interaction Programme with the Presidents and Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes to be organized virtually on January 28, 2021 at 2 pm.”

“Beginning from this interaction, CBSE will be steering the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020,” the board said.

Meanwhile, CBSE had recently announced the introduction of English and Sanskrit at two levels from the 2021-’22 session.

Also, schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are gearing up for the upcoming board exams which will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 for classes 10 and 12. The detailed date sheets, however, are yet to be released on the official website – cbse.gov.in.

Latest Education News